Superstar Rajinikanth wraps shooting for ‘Vettaiyan’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 04:44 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for the much-anticipated movie ‘Vettaiyan’, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, made the exciting announcement, alongside a glimpse from the sets.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Lyca Productions declared, “And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan.(sic)” Accompanying the announcement was a heartening image where Rajinikanth, donned in a stylish grey shirt and beige pants, is seen graciously accepting flowers from the crew, a gesture acknowledging his stellar performance.

‘Vettaiyan’ holds a special place for fans as it not only reunites Rajinikanth with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan after three decades since their last collaboration in the 1991 film ‘Hum’, but it also marks his 170th movie. The title itself evokes nostalgia, reminiscent of Rajinikanth’s iconic portrayal of the enigmatic character in the blockbuster ‘Chandramukhi’.

Under the direction of TJ Gnanavel, ‘Vettaiyan’ boasts an ensemble cast featuring acclaimed actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Scheduled for a theatrical release in October, the film promises an enthralling cinematic experience for audiences across languages.

This magnum opus also witnesses the musical prowess of Anirudh Ravichander, who is composing the film’s score, adding another layer of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Following the conclusion of ‘Vettaiyan’, Rajinikanth is set to embark on his next cinematic journey with ‘Coolie’, helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The recently unveiled teaser of ‘Coolie’ has already sparked a wave of speculation and anticipation among fans, hinting at yet another blockbuster in the making. Movie lovers are waiting eagerly for ‘Vettaiyan’ release on the big screen to watch the Superstar in the vintage avatar showing his well-loved mannerisms.

