Telangana: Officials to be held responsible for Haritha Haram saplings

Forest Minister Konda Surekha said focus was being laid on planting fruit bearing trees for the benefit of wild animals, especially monkeys

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 06:59 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that officials would be held responsible for the survival of saplings planted under the Haritha Haram programme, Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday said focus was being laid on planting fruit bearing trees for the benefit of wild animals, especially monkeys.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the Minister said if fruit bearing saplings are planted, it would aid in helping tribals eke livelihood by selling the fruits.

“This apart, monkeys will not venture out of the forests,” Surekha said, adding those, which got acclimatized to urban areas, would not go back to forests.

Stressing on the need to plant neem trees, the Minister said focus was being laid on planting medicinal plants. To this effect, officials have been asked to coordinate with AYUSH department on their requirements. But all these measures would be taken up for next year since this year it would not be possible, she said.

On renaming the Haritha Haram programme, the Minister said the issue would be discussed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “Good programmes will be continued. In the past, BRS government continued the Arogyasri programme,” she said.

Will campaign for Congress in Andhra Pradesh

The Forest Minister said she would campaign for the Congress party in the ensuing elections in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

“Once the schedule was announced, the programme will be finalized. As a Congress representative, I will campaign for the party in Andhra Pradesh. I am no more associated with YSRCP,” Surekha said.

After the death of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy, Surekha had joined the YSRCP, which was floated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, before joining the BRS (then TRS) and later returning to the Congress.