Telangana: One dead, ten injured in accident in Suryapet

The injured have been shifted to area hospital of Huzurnagar for treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: One person died and ten others got injured when a trolley auto rickshaw in which they were travelling, was hit by a lorry on Lingagiri road in Huzurnagar in the early hours of Saturday.

The condition of another four persons among the injured agricultural labor was said to be serious. The auto rickshaw rammed into a road side kirana shop after hit by the lorry. Those present in the shop managed to jump out as the auto came crashing.

The injured have been shifted to area hospital of Huzurnagar for treatment.