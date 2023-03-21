Telangana: Over 15,700 students skip intermediate second year exams on Tuesday

Over 15,700 have skipped the intermediate second year (Mathematics paper-IIA, Botany paper-II and Political Science paper-II) examination conducted across Telangana

Hyderabad: Over 15,700 have skipped the intermediate second year (Mathematics paper-IIA, Botany paper-II and Political Science paper-II) examination conducted across the State on Tuesday. A total 4,44,384 candidates registered and 4,28,664 were present with 3.5 per cent of absentees.

Three malpractice cases – two in Nalgonda and one in Wanaparthy district were booked during the examination. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has sent its observers to Nalgonda, Medak, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad districts to oversee and monitor the exam, which was conducted smoothly without any untoward incidents.

