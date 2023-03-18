TS BIE to implement onscreen digital evaluation of answer scripts on experimental basis

TS BIE will be implementing onscreen digital evaluation of the intermediate public examinations answer scripts for a few examinations only on an experimental basis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will be implementing onscreen digital evaluation of the intermediate public examinations answer scripts for a few examinations only on an experimental basis. Answer scripts of the majority examinations will be evaluated in the offline mode as is being done now.

The Board has decided to commence spot evaluation camps for manual evaluation of answer scripts of Sanskrit exam from Monday. Accordingly, it has constituted 15 camps across the State.

Meanwhile, over 15,700 students skipped the intermediate second year English paper-II examination that was conducted across the State on Saturday. A total of 4,30,502 candidates registered and 4,14,721 were present for the examination.

Three malpractice cases with one each in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts were booked. Observers from the TS BIE were sent to exam centres in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Ranga Reddy and Sanga Reddy districts. The exams were conducted smoothly without any untoward incidents, the Board said in a press release.

