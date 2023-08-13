Telangana: Padmashalis demand MLA, MP tickets

Padmashali community would support political parties that allocate seats, right from ward members to parliament members, in proportion to their population, said speakers at the Padmashali Atma Gourava Sabha
Jagtial: Speakers at the Padmashali Atma Gourava Sabha demanded political parties to allocate MLA and MP seats to the community leaders in constituencies wherein Padmashali population was in big numbers.
They said the community would support political parties that allocate seats, right from ward members to parliament members, in proportion to their population. In this regard, a resolution was passed during the Padmashali Atma Gourava Rajakiya Yuddaberi Sabha held in Korutla town on Sunday.
It also decided to extend support to political parties which would allocate tickets to other BC communities in constituencies where Padmashali population was in less number.
MLA L Ramana and others were present.