Telangana: PJTSAU inks pacts with three national, international institutions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Tuesday entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with three national and international institutions.

The Murdoch University, Australia and PJTSAU have signed the MoU to promote the advancement of international understanding, dissemination of learning and strengthening of cultural ties. Both institutions are also planning to initiate dual degree programmes.

The PJTSAU and Kaveri Seeds have partnered to establish collaborative programmes to advance scientific knowledge, capacity building, and student exchange. They also agreed to design and conduct collaborative research projects subject to approvals from the regulatory agencies to enable the introduction of high-performing crops in Indian markets.

In another MoU between Ag. Bio Systems and PJTSAU, both institutions have planned to support each other in sharing facilities besides carrying out collaborative research in biological pest and disease management. They also partnered for PG & PhD research guidance, advisory and student exchange.

The MoUs were executed by PJTSAU Registrar, Dr. S Sudheer Kumar and Prof. Rajeev Varshney, International Chair, Murdoch University, Australia, Mithun Chand, Director, Kaveri Seeds, Secunderabad, and P Laxminarayana, Managing Director, Ag. Bio Systems, Hyderabad in the presence of Dr. V Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor PJTSAU Vice Chancellor.

These partnerships would benefit students and faculty immensely for initiating collaborative research programmes for the larger interest of the farmers in the State, the PJTSAU VC said.