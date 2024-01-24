Cancel PJTSAU lands allocation for Telangana High Court construction: SFI

The activists of SFI along with students of Agricultural College, Aswaraopet in the district staged a protest at the college on Wednesday demanding to rescind the GO No: 55 issued by the Congress government for the purpose

Kothagudem: Students Federation of India (SFI) demanded the Congress government to withdraw its decision to allot Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) lands for a new High Court complex construction.

The activists of SFI along with students of Agricultural College, Aswaraopet in the district staged a protest at the college on Wednesday demanding to rescind the GO No: 55 issued by the government for the purpose.

Speaking to the media, the federation district secretary Burra Veerabhadram complained that there was a risk of damage to the Biodiversity Park developed on the campus as the allotted land includes the park.

The park was developed over 25 years at the university. It was a home for many endangered bird species, animal species and medicinal plants and their survival would be affected with the construction of concrete structures, he noted.

He said that research was being done in the fields of animal husbandry, horticulture, agriculture and sericulture by university scholars at the park. Allocating such land for non-academic purposes and raising structures was an evil act.

Veerabhadram sought to know where the students of agriculture and horticulture could do their research in the future if the government takes over the university lands. Thousands of acres of government lands around Hyderabad were in the hands of real estate traders and the construction of the High Court could be done by taking away such lands, he suggested.

He alleged that there were real estate interests behind the move to shift the High Court and asked the government to allot government lands at any other location for constructing the High Court. SFI district assistant secretary Manda Nagakrishna, its leader Ch Ram Charan and took part in the protest.