Telangana players count on Ultimate Kho Kho to achieve their goal

By Upender Yellutla Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana kho kho players Dasari Jeevith Rao and Buchannagari Raju, who are part of Chennai Quick Guns, hope to achieve their goals through the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho.

Jeevith Rao, the 19-year-old from Thumukunta of Medchal district was elated at his selection for the league. “I am pretty happy and excited. Initially I was worried whether I would get a chance. I am happy to be part of the Chennai team. My parents and my coaches are proud of me.”

Coming from a humble family of four, the all-rounder made his mark in the senior nationals. He won the bronze medal in the U-17 Khelo India Games representing Telangana.

Speaking about his journey Jeevit said, “I started playing kho kho from my fifth standard where our PET Gurram Satthi Reddy Sir encouraged me. My senior in our school Vinod Kumar, who is a part of team Odisha Juggernauts, inspired me to take up this game.”

“This league gives me good exposure and I am training under highly qualified coaches which is helping me to upgrade my game. My ultimate game goal is to represent India at international events. Playing in the Ultimate Kho Kho helps me to reach my goal much faster,” said the B Sc final year student.

“These premier tournaments provide sophisticated facilities like physio, diet and training from best coaches which will help the rural youngsters like me to fulfill our dreams in the nostalgic game. Adding to that, it also gives us some financial aid, which helps us overcome poverty so that we can focus on the game. I am thankful for the Chennai Quick Guns for providing me this opportunity,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Raju, who hails from Karimnagar district’s Vempet village, was delighted for being a part of the inaugural season. He took up the sport due to lack of other sports infrastructure in their school. “We don’t have proper facilities and equipment for any games. So our sports teacher trained us in kho kho. I picked up this game as my career after playing in a State level tournament and the game brought me a job in railways,” said the 25-year-old.

He played 15 nationals and represented India in South Asian Games 2019 and clinched gold in his maiden international appearance. Speaking about UKK, the defender said, “Ultimate Kho Kho is a good platform for many struggling players and it will give them an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

“When I started playing kho kho there was no popularity to the game. Currently, this game has a good platform. It will boost the youngsters to take up the game. I suggest the young players to utilise this opportunity and make their dreams come true,” said the SCR employee.