Telangana Police Covid-19 cell flooded with calls for help

Since resuming operations, the cell at the police headquarters is flooded with calls requesting for beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 cell set up by the Telangana police, has resumed its operations a week ago to attend to emergency requirements and ensure proper supply of medicines and beds to frontline warriors. The cell was established during lockdown imposed last year, to ensure continuity in the supply chain to transport essential commodities in a hassle-free manner.

Since resuming operations, the cell at the police headquarters is flooded with calls requesting for beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders. Such was the situation that an ultimatum was given to a few suppliers in the city for providing required medicines to frontline warriors.

The police warned a few suppliers of stern action if they failed to oblige. As a large number of Covid cases were reporting every day, the cell is mainly focusing on providing medicines and beds to affected frontline warriors especially doctors, whose services are crucial during pandemic, apart from those working in police and municipal departments.

Half a dozen doctors died after they were affected with the virus in the last one week.

“After studying the entire situation during the ongoing pandemic, we have decided to ensure better services to frontline warriors,” a police official said. At the same time, the requirements of other serious Covid patients were also met over the last few days. “We are mobilising all our resources to meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients,” the official said.

Last year, chaos reigned during the first two days in supplying essential commodities to people when the government declared a lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. In order to sort out issues related to transportation of commodities right from village level and to improve the supply system, the police department had set up Covid cell for proper coordination with stakeholders and other agencies.

After a couple of days of studying the entire supply system, the staff under the supervision of senior police officials started interacting with stakeholders and authorities from marketing and civil supplies departments to solve the problems being faced in supplying essential commodities due to lockdown restrictions. This enabled continuous supply of commodities to people.

