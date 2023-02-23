Telangana police launches special exercise to improve functioning of DCRB

DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar said they aim to make police officers working in this police verticals more modern and professional in their works.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:09 AM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State police launched a special exercise to improve the functioning of District Crime Records Bureau in the State. A special program will be organized by the police for higher officers.

“Each DCRB incharge will be imparted specialised training during program. It will be conducted with the help of SCRB state crime record bureau,” he said.

The DCRB – District Crime Record Bureau in each district and Commissionerate is a professional body which collects, collates and analysis crime related data.

The task of DCRB involves fine tuning of reports on daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly , quarterly , half yearly and annually will be now done based on modern use of technology .