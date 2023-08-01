Telangana police rescue 2,617 children under Operation Muskaan-IX

Of them, 2,230 children including 212 girls were handed over to their parents or guardians while 387 children were admitted to rescue homes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana police rescued as many as 2,617 children including 263 girls during Operation Muskaan – IX conducted across the State during the month of July.

Of them, 2,230 children including 212 girls were handed over to their parents or guardians while 387 children were admitted to rescue homes. Around 390 children were enrolled in the ‘Darpan’ application and Track Child portal and 2,307 children were compared with missing children during the operation Muskaan.

As many as 429 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered under various sections of laws while 436 accused have been identified and arrested on the same day itself.

Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) were formed in all Police Commissionerates and districts and collected under investigation and undetected missing cases based on instructions of the Director General of Police Anjani Kumar.

As a part of systematic collection of missing cases through Daily Situation Reports (DSR) and coordination with police stations for tracing of such cases, the detection of child missing cases has seen an increase, said Additional Director-General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra.

During the month-long operation, five potential child missing cases were traced. The teams rescued children from railway and bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick kilns, building construction areas, shops, tea stalls and pavement among other areas. Officials said as many as 800 children including 69 girls either from other State or country were rescued as part of the operation.

Total children rescued – 2617 (Girls 263)

Handed over to parents/guardians – 2230

Admitted in rescue homes – 387

Children from other states/country – 800

Street children – 40

Child labour – 1531

Rescued from brick kilns – 23

Begging – 109

From industries – 914

Enrolled in Darpan application – 390

FIRs registered – 429 and 436 people arrested.

Missing children traced – 5