Telangana police trace 9,720 stolen, misplaced mobile phones in 100 days

Telangana police are using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to block the mobile phones stolen or misplaced by the owners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana police traced 9,720 mobile phone which were either stolen or misplaced by the owners and successfully unblocked 4,083 mobile phones before handing over to the owners in a span of nearly 100 days.

The Telangana police are using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to block the mobile phones stolen or misplaced by the owners. The Telangana police had trained its personnel in the use of CEIR developed by the Department of Telecommunications and provided login ids to all 780 police stations in the State.

The police had blocked 49,621 mobile phones during the period from April 20 to July 23. Mahesh Murlidhar Bhagwat, Additional DGP is monitoring the progress of the complaints on regular basis. “In last 16 days we could successfully trace 1000 mobile phones” he said.

The highest contributions in Telangana were from Cyberabad – 554, Rachakonda – 321, Warangal – 300 and Hyderabad – 265.