Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi meets Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar

Initiatives of the Telangana police have yielded significant results in curbing child trafficking and other related crimes, said Kailash Satyarthi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Noted social activist and Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi met DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar on Saturday.

He appreciated the Telangana police’s initiatives to trace missing children and reunite them with their parents. He stated that the initiatives of the Telangana police have yielded significant results in curbing child trafficking and other related crimes.

Satyarthi also lauded efforts of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar in protection of children rights through Telangana state police and Additional Director General of Police, CID Mahesh Bhagwat’s efforts on eliminating child labour from brick kilns and starting worksite schools in Oriya language for migrant Odisha children.