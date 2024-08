Telangana: Police seize banned gutkha worth Rs 45 lakh near Zaheerabad

The accused were identified as Asrutha Ali and Babulal, both natives of Uttar Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 10:51 PM

Sanagreddy: Sangareddy police seized a huge quantity of the banned gutkha while it was being transported from Bidar to Hyderabad at Algol Cross road near Zaheerabad on Sunday.

The cost of the gutkha, packed in 100 gunny bags, was put at Rs 45 lakhs.

The police also seized the lorry and arrested two persons.

