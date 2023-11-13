Telangana Polls 2023: Amit Shah likely to release party manifesto on November 17

Amit Shah would be addressing rallies in Nalgonda, Warangal, Gadwal and Rajendranagar constituencies on November 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BJP is planning to release its manifesto for the Telangana elections during union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State on November 17.

Party sources said Amit Shah would be addressing rallies in Nalgonda, Warangal, Gadwal and Rajendranagar constituencies on November 17 and before starting his tour he would release the manifesto at the party media centre located at Somajiguda.

Also Read BJP, Congress compete with each other in announcing freebies in Madhya Pradesh