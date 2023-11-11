Telangana Polls 2023: Congress cuts itself off from Mudiraj community in Patancheru

The differences between Damodara Raja Narasimha and T Jagga Reddy in over the replacement of Neelam Madhu with Kata Srinivas Goud days after declaring the former as the Patancheru candidate has distanced the Mudiraj community from the Congress

Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Sangareddy: The row over the Congress party candidate in Patancheru appears to have affected the Congress in more than one way, with the differences between Damodara Raja Narasimha and T Jagga Reddy in over the replacement of Neelam Madhu with Kata Srinivas Goud days after declaring the former as the Patancheru candidate has distanced the Mudiraj community from the Congress.

Of late, Madhu had become a face for the community in the district. The Mudiraj community has a considerable presence in all the constituencies across the district. Madhu has openly challenged to defeat Raja Narasimha in Andole by supporting his rivals. While Jagga Reddy had supported the candidature of Madhu, Raja Narasimha supported Srinivas Goud. When the high command first announced Madhu as the candidate, Srinivas Goud’s wife Sudharani and their followers accused Jagga Reddy of being behind the ticket being denied to Goud.

Responding to the allegations, Jagga Reddy had said Raja Narasimha was forcing Sudharani level the allegations and challenged Raja Narasimha to face him in politics rather than motivating others to make allegations against him. After Madhu was replaced with Goud, Madhu leveled allegations against Raja Narasimha and vowed to work for his defeat. The row is likely to have an impact on the results for the Congress in Sangareddy, Andole, Patancheru and other constituencies.

Since the Mudiraj community is said to have 10 to 20 percent of the votes in every constituency across the district, the community is expected to vote against the Congress after the way Madhu was treated.