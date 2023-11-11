Telangana Polls 2023: BRS candidates heat up campaign trail in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar greets a woman during a door to door campaign in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: BRS candidates in erstwhile Khammam district have speeded up their election campaign by conducting roadshows and door to door campaigns.

Khammam BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched door to door campaign in 5th municipal division of Khammam. He went door to door explaining the welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government.

He appealed to vote on the BRS party car symbol and elect him with a huge majority. He also conducted road shows in different municipal divisions of the city. He told the voters he took welfare fruits to every house in the constituency.

Ajay Kumar said that Khammam city was developed in a careful manner with huge funds from the government and placing it in the hands of the Congress would deteriorate the city. Hence the public should support BRS for the continuation of the development, he noted.

In Palair, Kandala Youth members conducted a door to door campaign in Ramannapet of Khammam Rural mandal for the victory of the BRS candidate Kandala Upender Reddy. They distributed pamphlets with details of the BRS manifesto.

In Madhira the BRS candidate Lingala Kamal Raju conducted an election campaign in Maturpeta of Madhira mandal along with Seeds Development Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao requesting the voters to vote for the BRS.

Sathupalli BRS nominee Sandra Venkata Veeraiah’s wife Mahalakshmi conducted a door to door campaign wishing for the victory of Veeraiah in Sathupalli town. MP and the constituency in-charge Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy campaigned in Narayanapuram village.

Addressing the villagers the MP said that the BRS government has introduced several welfare and development works for every section in the society. He said that those who enjoyed the fruits of development and welfare bless the BRS party and vote for Veeraiah.

In Kothagudem, the BRS candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao conducted road shows at different places in Chunchupally mandal. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who knew the aspirations of Telangana people and the public should support him, he said.