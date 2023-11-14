Telangana Polls 2023: Heartwarming exchange during BRS party election campaign in Mulugu

BRS Mulugu candidate, Bade Nagajyothi, who visited the Bhagyathanda village as part of her door-to-door election campaign, experienced a touching encounter at the residence of Keema Naik-Rukkamma

BRS MLA candidate presented with Saare at Bhayathanda in Mulugu district on Tuesday.

Mulugu: The BRS Mulugu candidate, Bade Nagajyothi, who visited the Bhagyathanda village in Mulugu mandal in the district on Tuesday as part of her door-to-door election campaign, experienced a touching encounter at the residence of Keema Naik-Rukkamma, who prompted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to launch the ‘Kalyana Lakshmi/ Shaadi Mubarak’ scheme.

In a poignant display of solidarity, the Keema Naik family, embracing Nagajyothi as their own child, bestowed upon her blessings and gifts. The family members presented her with a saree and other items (Saare).

Keema Naik recalled the gesture of the Chief Minister towards Naik’s daughter Kalpana’s marriage 20 years ago during the movement for the separate Telangana State. Kalpana too expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister.

A total of 70 people were given financial support under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in this village, according to the locals. The family members of Keema Naik wished that Nagajyothi win the Mulugu seat with a huge majority.