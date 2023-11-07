Telangana Polls: Akbaruddin Owaisi continues his campaign on foot

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi campaigned for party candidate from Nampally, Mohammed Majid Hussain in Ahmednagar division

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:29 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi continued with his ‘paidal daura’ (campaign on foot) programs on Tuesday and visited the Riyasatnagar division. He was accompanied by his son Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi.

He interacted with the local people in the area and assured to work to improve civic infrastructure and take up various developmental activities for the constituents.

Akbaruddin is conducting campaign on foot for the last one week and visited several localities falling in Chandrayangutta constituency from where he would be contesting for the sixth time.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi campaigned for party candidate from Nampally, Mohammed Majid Hussain in Ahmednagar division. The MP went around and met the people of the constituency and appealed to them to vote for their party candidate. He also conducted a ‘campaign on foot’ in Bazar Ghat division along with Majid Hussain.

AIMIM candidate from Charminar, Mir Zulfeqar Ali, conducted a meeting with the Bengali community at Ghansi Bazaar and appealed them to vote for him. He assured to develop the constituency into a model constituency and speedup various on-going developmental activities.

Also Read MIM announces candidates for Jubilee Hills assembly constituency