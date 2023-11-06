MIM announces candidates for Jubilee Hills assembly constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Shaikpet Corporator Mohd Rasheed Faraz will be the party candidate from Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier said the party will contest from nine assembly constituencies in the forthcoming elections. The party announced candidates for six constituencies on Friday, Charminar – Mir Zulfeqar Ali, Yakutpura – Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Nampally – Mohammed Majid Hussain – Chandrayangutta – Akbaruddin Owaisi, Karwan – Kauser Mohiuddin and Malakpet – Ahmed Balala. While the list of candidates for Jubilee Hills, Rajendranagar and Bahadurpura was kept pending.

The party is yet to announce the candidates for two more constituencies Bahadurpura and Rajendarnagar.

The Congress had fielded cricketer Mohd Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills constituency while Maganti Gopinath is the BRS party candidate.

A tough fight is expected in Jubilee Hills constituency between AIMIM, Congress, BRS and the BJP party. The Jubilee Hills constituency had over 35 per cent minority votes and AIMIM, BRS and Congress will leave no stone unturned to prevail upon the minorities to vote for their party.