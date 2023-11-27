Telangana Polls: Close contest on cards in four high profile constituencies in erstwhile Khammam

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:36 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

A BRS election rally in Khammam.

Khammam: With just a few days left for polling for Assembly Elections-2023, different political parties have intensified their electioneering in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Of all the ten Assembly constituencies in Khammam and Kothagudem districts close contest on cards in the four high profile constituencies; Khammam, Palair, Madhira and Kothagudem, where senior leaders from ruling and opposition parties are in the poll fray.

In Khammam, there is a direct contest between the BRS candidate, sitting MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao. In the 2014 Assembly election, Ajay Kumar defeated Nageswara Rao, who also lost the 2018 Assembly election from Palair.

Ajay Kumar banking on the development plank and playing the local card has been making door to door visits and conducting roadshows seeking votes. Though things look well outwardly for the Congress candidate, one drawback, lack of cadre to visit the voters seeking votes, is troubling him. It is said that as the sitting MLA, Ajay Kumar has an edge over his rival.

In Madhira, where BRS candidate, ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raju is fighting against CLP leader, sitting MLA Bhatti Vikramarka, in a direct contest. Development of Madhira by the BRS government and implementation of Dalit Bandhu on saturation basis in Chintakani mandal in the constituency may work in favour of Kamal Raju.

There is a triangular contest in Palair, where BRS nominee, sitting MLA Kandala Upender Reddy is fighting against Congress’ Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and CPM’s Tammineni Veerabhadram to retain his seat. Srinivas Reddy, an ex-MP, is contesting in Assembly elections for the first time.

Though CPM state secretary Veerabhadram is in the poll fray he has a bleak chance of winning the seat but he can impact the poll outcome here. Local and non-local is a poll here as Upender Reddy is saying Srinivas Reddy is a non-local and does not care about the people if elected.

The BRS candidate is accusing Srinivas Reddy of depending on money power to win the election while the Congress candidate is largely banking on the party manifesto and six guarantees of the party.

In Kothagudem, there is a triangular contest between sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao , Congress supported CPI candidate Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and All India Forward Bloc’s (AIFB) Jalagam Venkata Rao, an ex-MLA, who lost against Venkateswara Rao in 2018 election. Venkateswara Rao depending on BRS manifesto and welfare schemes while Venkata Rao, who made an impact despite his late entry into the poll fray is listing out development he executed as Kothagudem MLA. The CPI candidate adopted the Congress narrative.