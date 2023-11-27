Congress candidate treats electors as commodity: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

KT Rama Rao addresses a road show held in Chennur on Monday.

Mancherial: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the Congress candidate from Chennur was poaching voters as he was the richest.

Addressing a roadshow in Chennur on behalf of BRS candidate Balka Suman on Monday, Rama Rao asked whether Vivek had spent three days in Chennur in the 30 years of his political career. Stating that Vivek poached voters and leaders of BRS, mocking democracy, Rama Rao said Congress leaders were arrogant as they were financially strong. Vivek believes that he would win by spending money, he said.

However, the people of Chennur were smart and would not be carried away by the inducements of the Congress. He asked the Congress if it considered the people as commodities in a market. The party was never concerned about farmers, beedi workers or single women. He urged the electors to be wary of the fake promises of the Congress, which failed to implement welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu after ruling the state for 55 years.

Rama Rao also assured to take steps to cover all weaker sections under the Dalit Bandu scheme in Chennur segment if BRS was voted to power. He stated that Suman would certainly develop the segment.