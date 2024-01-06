CM Revanth says mega master plan on the cards for industrial development

The State government would safeguard every rupee invested by the industrialists and the value of their investments would witness steady growth, says Revanth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

CM Revanth Reddy held a meeting with representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said a mega master plan was being prepared to facilitate industrial development across Telangana by 2050, besides adopting a new industry-friendly policy to attract investments and ensure industrial growth.

There should not be any apprehensions regarding industrial growth. The State government would safeguard every rupee invested by the industrialists and the value of their investments would witness steady growth, he said while interacting with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during a meeting at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

In contrast to the general opinion that the Congress government always accorded priority for welfare of rural people and development of rural areas, the State government would follow a new policy, he said.

Stating that the State government’s aim was to expand industries to rural areas, the Chief Minister said industrial development should not be concentrated only in Hyderabad alone and all the regions in the State should also develop on par with the city. The welfare and development of villages and rural areas were directly linked to investments in cities and towns, he said.

The Chief Minister asked industrialists to cooperate in implementing the policy so that all sectors could witness industrial growth.

“Under this policy, Telangana will be divided into three clusters. An urban cluster within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), the area between ORR upto Regional Ring Road (RRR) will be semi-urban cluster and the surrounding area beyond RRR will be identified as a rural cluster to encourage establishment of industries,” he said.

Clear plans on Pharma City

Asserting that the State government had clear plans about Pharma City, the Chief Minister said pharma villages would be developed as against the Pharma City concept.

“There are 14 radial roads on the ORR, which have connectivity to 12 national highways. The government plans to develop pharma villages in around 1,000 to 3,000 acres to make them accessible to highways,” Revanth Reddy said.

He also said plans were being laid to develop these pharma villages with schools, hospitals and all infrastructure to ensure there was no inconvenience to people, besides avoiding pollution. There were many opportunities in IT, Pharma, Health, food processing, sports, automobile and organic clusters. This apart, there were opportunities in Hyderabad for manufacturing equipment required for the defence and navy sectors and industrialists should focus on these sectors, he said, adding that a new solar power policy would also be formulated and suitable incentives would be provided to solar energy industries.

Observing that elections and politics were different and development was different, the Chief Minister said they had chosen transparent development as their target.

“Please clear all misconceptions that the Congress government will not support industrial growth and do not impose personal opinions on others,” Revanth Reddy said.

Inviting entrepreneurs and investors to approach him and take decisions accordingly, the Chief Minister assured that he would be available 24 hours in his office or camp office. “Do not come to a hasty opinion or decision without talking to government representatives or officials,” he told the industrialists.

There were about 35 lakh unemployed people in the State and the Congress government did not consider them as a burden. They were human resources to participate in the development of industries and skill universities would be established to teach skills to train youth, he assured.