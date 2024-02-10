Telangana: PRC invites representations from stakeholders on pay revision

The PRC was constituted on October 2 last year, to submit its recommendations on revision of pay scales from July 1 of 2023, pertaining to the State government employees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 11:03 PM

The PRC was constituted on October 2 last year, to submit its recommendations on revision of pay scales from July 1 of 2023, pertaining to the State government employees

Hyderabad: The Pay Revision Commission (PRC) on Saturday invited the Associations of Employees and Pensioners of the State government as well as local bodies, aided institutions and universities, who are drawing their salaries in the Revised Pay Scales of 2020, to submit their suggestions, representations and views, on or before March 4 this year.

Accordingly, all the stakeholders have been advised to submit their suggestions and representations pertaining to revision of pay scales, allowances and other issues including fitment, increments, automatic advancement scheme and pensionary benefits to the Committee in writing, in person or post or email, on or before the last date. They can be sent to the Chairman, Pay Revision Commission, 8th floor, BRKR Bhavan, Hyderabad – 500022.

Also Read Telangana Govt proposing to unveil new MSME policy, says Sridhar Babu

The PRC was constituted on October 2 last year, to submit its recommendations on revision of pay scales from July 1 of 2023, pertaining to the State government employees.