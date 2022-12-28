Telangana: President Murmu visits UNESCO world heritage site Ramappa temple

Accompanied by her family members and ministers, the President offered special prayers to the presiding deity Lord Rudreshwara.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:32 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Mulugu: President Droupadi Murmu has visited the Kakatiyan era Rudreshwara temple, famously known as Ramappa temple, at Palampet village of Venkatapur mandal in the district on Wednesday. She along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was welcomed by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and officials at the helipad.

Accompanied by her family members and ministers, the President offered special prayers to the presiding deity Lord Rudreshwara.

Later, she launched the development works proposed under the ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive’ (PRASAD) scheme, and also performed ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ for the reconstruction of Kameshwara temple at the UNESCO World Heritage site. The reconstruction of this Kakatiyan era temple is said to have taken up as a part of the development works following the recognition by the UNESCO. Similar to the ‘Maha Mandapam’ of the ‘Thousand Pillar’ temple, located at Hanamkonda, a 33-metre long and 33-metre wide Kameshwara temple’s mandam will be reconstructed using the unique Kakatiyan era sand-box technology.

According to the officials, the reconstruction is scheduled for the completion by March, 2026.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, local MLA Danasari Anasuya aka Seetakka, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Telangana State Water Resources Development Corporation Chairman V Prakash Rao, former MP A Seetaram Naik,

District Collector S Krishna Aditya and other district officials were present during the President’s visit.