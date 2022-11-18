Telangana: Protesting High Court Bar association to submit representation to CJI

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Bar Association continued its strike on Friday protesting the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendations to transfer Justice A Abhishek Reddy to Patna.

The Bar Association has also decided to submit a representation to Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud appealing for withdrawal of the collegium’s recommendations to transfer Justice Abhishek Reddy. The representation would also be submitted to union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and union Secretaries, said Association president V Raghunath.

Meanwhile, in addition to the advocates in the High Court, those in all the District Courts, had also boycotted their duties as part of the indefinite strike. After meeting the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday, the Association is likely to meet on Monday and review the call on continuing the indefinite strike.