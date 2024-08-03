Telangana PSC releases medical board schedule for JLs recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Saturday released a schedule for medical examination for assessment of disability of visually challenged, orthopedically challenged and hearing impaired candidates, seeking recruitment to junior lecturer (JL) posts in the intermediate education.

The Commission asked 74 hearing impaired candidates who have been picked up for medical examination to attend the medical board at ENT Hospital in Koti, Hyderabad, from August 5 to September 9. For absentees, there will be reserve day on September 10.

For 79 orthopedically challenged candidates, the medical board will be held at Osmania General Hospital in Afzal Gunj from August 5 to 7 with a reserve day on August 8.

Similarly, the medical board for 126 visually challenged candidates picked up for medical examination will be held at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam from August 27 to 31. Reserve day is on September 2 for absent candidates. For details, candidates are informed to visit the Commission website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.