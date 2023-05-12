Telangana: Quarter, half bottles of liquor to be sold in bars and restaurants soon

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: After reducing the prices of liquor, the State government is now reportedly planning to allow bars and restaurants to sell quarter and half bottles of liquor to its customers. Orders are expected to be issued in this regard soon.

Currently in bars and restaurants, liquor is served through full bottles with quarter and half bottles not being permitted. With the proposed new norms, customers will be able to get quarter and half bottles in bars and restaurants.

According to sources, the Excise Department has already issued a circular informing about the government’s plan to all stakeholders. It is also learnt that the State government is taking measures to simplify the process of bar licensing to implement the proposed changes and reduce bank guarantees and bring flexibility in license fee payments to help bar and restaurants owners. Officials said the new norms would benefit about 1,172 bars spread across the State, who are reportedly in a financial crisis post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, owners of wine shops are expressing dissatisfaction over the government’s decision to allow bars and restaurants to sell quarter and half liquor bottles. They are worried that if these bottles are available in bars and restaurants, their sales will decrease.

However, there are a few wine shop owners who feel that the decision of the government will not affect their business. “We have our own customers. They will continue to come to us. I don’t think it is going to affect our business. Bars and restaurants will be charging their price for quarter and half bottles. Hence those who want liquor at MRP will definitely buy from wine shops,” said Sri Venkateshwara wines owner Sudhakar.

Telangana Wine Dealers Association President D Venkateshwara Rao said the government’s decision to allow sale of quarter and half liquor bottles in bars and restaurants would definitely affect the business of wine shops. “We understand that bars and restaurants are running in losses. But in the name of helping them, allowing entry into our territory is not correct,” he said.

“Wine shops close at 11 pm, whereas bars and restaurants have permission to stay open till midnight and if people choose to buy liquor between 11 pm and midnight from them, there will not be any problem. But if they open a separate counter at their space and sell like wine shops, we will lose a lot of business,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, even bars and restaurants owners are also not sure how much the decision is going to benefit them. “We have to wait and see. We will be able to know only after a few months,” Shiva Shakti bar and restaurant manager Prasad said.

However, Excise Department officials said star hotels were already getting these size bottles as per 2B licences and the government was just extending those facilities to regular bars and restaurants.

* Total Bars in Telangana: 1,172

* New norms on the cards

* Quarter, half bottles to become available in bars

* Reduction in bank guarantees for bar licences

* Flexible payment of license fee

* Auto-renewal of license if the restaurant license is shown and the fees are paid

