Telangana govt slashes liquor prices; effective from Saturday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:20 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday has given a nod to the proposal of the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited to reduce the existing Special Excise Cess (SEC) rates of the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor (other than beer).

The revised SEC rates will be applicable to the stocks dispatched from the bottling units from Friday.

According to the revised rates, Rs.10 is expected to be reduced on 90 ml and 180ml of liquor bottle, Rs.20 to be reduced on 375 ml bottle and Rs.40 on 750 ml bottle.

The liquor stocks held by the IMFL depots as on Friday, including waiting trucks before the IMFL depots and stock in-transit will be sold at the existing rates.

Further, registered liquor outlets have been directed to dispatch stock from Friday, at the revised rates. “Stocks held at Finished Goods Stores (FGS) shall be dispatched to the depots after affixing a sticker with the revised MRP (inclusive of all taxes) as required under The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, The sticker shall not cover the MRP declaration made by the manufacturer on the label,” the order siad.