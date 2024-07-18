Telangana Rains: 19 persons stranded on bridge in Kothagudem

NDRF teams have launched rescue efforts to save the 19 persons who were stranded after flood waters of the Peddavagu stream rose at Katta Maisamma temple area at Narayanapuram on Thursday.

Villagers trapped in Peddavagu flood waters in Aswaraopet mandal in the district.

Kothagudem: Following the heavy rains and subsequent release of water from the Peddavagu medium irrigation project in Aswaraopet mandal, 19 persons were stranded on a low-level bridge in the mandal. NDRF teams have launched rescue efforts to save the 19 persons who were stranded after flood waters of the Peddavagu stream rose at Katta Maisamma temple area at Narayanapuram on Thursday.

Four shepherds were also trapped in the flood waters at Bachuvarigudem in the mandal and took shelter on a tree by the side of the stream. Those at Narayanapuram were standing in the flood waters on a low level bridge. They were stranded as the water level increased suddenly with the release of excess water from the Peddavagu medium irrigation project in the mandal. The locals have informed the NDRF team.

A statement from Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said he spoke to the Chief Minister’s Office seeking to immediately launch rescue operations to save the stranded persons.