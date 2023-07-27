| Telangana Rains Munneru River In Spate In Khammam Several Colonies Inundated Relief Operations On

Telangana Rains: Munneru river in spate in Khammam, several colonies inundated, relief operations on

The flood level in the Munneru river was at 30.70 feet at 5 pm while the second warning level was 24 feet and rising

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

CP Vishnu S Warrier monitoring relief operations in flood affected colonies in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: River Munneru was in spate in Khammam leading to inundation of several colonies on its banks and the district administration stepped up efforts to shift the residents to relief centres.

Munneru was at a dangerous level. The flood level in the river was at 30.70 feet at 5 pm while the second warning level was 24 feet and rising. District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and assistant Collector Radhika Gupta were monitoring the relief operations.

Despite alerting the residents and repeated appeals the residents in flood affected colonies failed to move to relief centres. As a result the officials had to visit households in flood affected areas urging the residents to move to relief centres.

50 persons were shifted to the relief centres at Government Junior College and Nayabazar School in the city during morning hours. Rescue teams were engaged to shift some persons stranded in a meditation centre at Padmavathi Nagar.

Venkateswara Nagar, Motinagar, Bokkalagadda, Jalagam Nagar, FCI area and Danavaigudem were the most affected. Control room with land line number 1077 and mobile number 9063211298 was set up for assisting the public.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan inspected the flood affected areas. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao telephoned Ajay Kumar and enquired about the flood relief measures.

As the officials stopped the traffic on Munneru bridge, traffic jams occurred on the by-pass road. Water level in Palair and Wyra reservoirs was rising. Transportation to several villages was cut off as streams and tanks were overflowing in many areas.

