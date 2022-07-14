| Telangana Rains Over 19000 Shifted To Relief Camps Across State So Far

Telangana Rains: Over 19,000 shifted to relief camps across State so far

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the State since last few days, Telangana Government has shifted over 19,000 people to relief camps across the State till Thursday evening.

About 16 persons have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) while another two persons were airlifted by the Indian Air Force so far.

Seven NDRF teams, including three at Bhadrachalam, two each at Mulugu and Bhupalpally have been deployed to take up rescue and relief operations immediately. Officials are regularly monitoring the water overflows into different projects.

About 19,071 people have been shifted to 223 special camps put up across the State. Among these, 6,318 persons have been shifted to 43 camps in Bhadrachalam, 4,049 persons in 33 camps in Mulugu and 1,226 people have been accommodated in 20 camps in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials of different departments and took stock of the situation arising due to incessant rains, besides water levels in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam.

Since water level in River Godavari was alarming, he said special focus was being laid on Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Bhadrachalam districts. Several low lying areas have been identified and the situation is being continuously monitored on an hourly basis, he explained.

Officials informed that the Met department issued a forecast of light rainfall in nine districts, very light rains in another 10 districts while the remaining districts will receive no rainfall. The situation in most of the districts is normal and no major incidents have been reported from any district.

Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja and other officials participated in the meeting.