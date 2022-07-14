Rains continue to batter, 20 locations recorded over 14 CM rainfall in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:48 AM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rains continue to batter several areas across the State on Thursday.

Overnight incessant rains that occurred at many places in the State continued on Thursday morning as well. Over 20 locations received 14 CM rainfall fall in the State.

Highest rainfall of 23 CM was recorded at Arnakonda in Karimnagar, followed by 21.2 CM in Gundi and 19.1 CM at Bheemgal in Nizamabad district.

The State average rainfall is 39.5 mm till Thursday morning against the normal rainfall of 6.7 mm. The cumulative State rainfall from June 1 to July 14 is 524.9 mm against 226 mm with a deviation of 132 percent.

With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directing Ministers, MLAs and elected public representatives to stay put in their respective constituencies, several of them have been regularly monitoring the situation in their areas.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao is monitoring is monitoring the situation from Jangaon collectorate. He directed the officials across the State to focus on spread of seasonal diseases due to incessant rains.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy is conducting meeting with erstwhile Nizamabad officials on the rains and measures to be taken to avoid any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, irrigation officials at Kadem Narayanreddy project heaved a sigh of relief as the inflows into the project a bit. They reportedly said the project was now in safe zone.

Seventeen gates of the project have been opened to release 193895 cusecs downstream in tune with similar inflows.

At Jogulamba Gadwal, Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme is getting heavy inflows due to heavy rains in the catchment areas and through outflow from Tungabhadra project.

