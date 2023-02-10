Telangana: Ramesh Dadigala appointed national director of JCI

Ramesh Dadigala is the first person from Telangana rural to achieve this position

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Warangal: Ramesh Dadigala was appointed national director of Junior Chamber International (JCI), (PR and Marketing) for the year 2023.

Ramesh is the Founder President of JCI, Warangal Kakatiya, and served as ZONE XII (Telangana State) President for the year 2022.

He is the first person from Telangana rural to achieve this position. He is an expert motivator who regulalry gives lectures for IMPACT foundation programmes.