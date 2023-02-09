Warangal: Sahridaya Literary and Cultural Association to conduct Silver Jubilee celebrations

As part of the celebrations, drama competitions will be held and they will conclude with a prize distribution programme on ‘Shivaratri’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Warangal: The Sahridaya Literary and Cultural Association will conduct its Silver Jubilee celebrations from February 14 to 18.

As part of the celebrations, drama competitions will be held and they will conclude with a prize distribution programme on ‘Shivaratri’. West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar will inaugurate the celebrations.

Established in 1996 in Warangal, Sahridaya Cultural and Literary Association has been organising various literary and cultural programmes like 10-day or week-day talks on Mahabharatha, Bhagavatam, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Vedas, Upanishads, Avadhanas, poetry gatherings, literature festivals, book publications, organizing Telugu language invitational drama competitions, performances of literary metaphors, drama conferences and children’s plays since then.

Sahrudaya has not only left an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience of Warangal, but has also gained special recognition in the Telugu states.

Association president and noted poet Gannamaraju Girija Manohar Babu, and General Secretary Dr NVN Chari said a literary fest would also be held every day from 10 am to 1 pm at the Sama Jaganmohan Reddy Memorial Bhavan at Balasamudram in Hanamkonda. On February 15 and 16, the Oddiraj brothers’ awards, and on the 17th, the Sahridayanubandha award would be given to eminent personalities.

Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation Anil Kurmavataram, famous film and TV actor Kota Shankar Rao will attend the prize distribution ceremony, followed by a dance performance by Taduri Renuka troupe on the occasion of Shivratri.