Telangana ready for COVID-19 vaccine distribution: Keshava Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government on Friday conveyed its preparedness for distribution and administration of Covid-19 vaccine in the State, with health workers to be given preference in the first phase.

TRS Parliamentar Party leader K Keshava Rao informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the State government had already constituted State, district and mandal level committees to oversee the process and ensure that the vaccine is administered in strict adherence to government guidelines.

Participating in the meeting of the Parliamentary party leaders of all political parties convened by Modi via video conferfence, Keshava Rao emphasised the need for both the Central and the State governments to work together and prevent spread of the pandemic and also to provide necessary treatment to the infected. He pointed out that Covid-19 was a pandemic that should be fought unitedly by the entire country. He welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to consult all the States as well as all the major political parties before vaccine procurement.

Keshava Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already prepared an action plan to distribute and administer vaccine in the State. He said a cold storage chain was also being made available for the vaccine storage. Strict measures are being taken in the State to reduce the spread of the Coronovirus, he added. While the number of daily tests have been increased, only 1.1 per cent of these persons were tested positive. While the death toll is very low, the recovery rate is around 96 per cent.

“The vaccine may be an antidote for the deadly pandemic, but the major challenge is to make necessary arrangements to administer the vaccine in an order of priority. The government should prepare a mechanism to carry out the processing in a planned manner,” Keshava Rao said. He emphasised the need to remain extra cautious for the next two months amid reports of a second wave of COVID-19 hitting the State.

Lok Sabha Leader Nama Nageshwar Rao also participated in the meeting.

