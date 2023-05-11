Three killed in separate accidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in different road accidents in the Hyderabad since Wednesday night.

At Falaknuma, a six year-old-boy died after a car hit the motorcycle on which he was going on Wednesday night. The victim Ahmed Khan, a resident of Noor colony in Falaknuma was going along with his parents to the house after attending a function when a car hit their bike at Falaknuma road.

“Ahmed fell down on the road and died on the spot due to injuries while his parents sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital,” said Falaknuma police. A case is registered by the police and the driver of the car was taken into custody.

In another case at Afzalgunj, a woman Susheela (52), who worked as a sweeper at QQSUDA office at Darulshifa died after an auto rickshaw hit her at Putli-Bowli on Wednesday morning. The woman was crossing the road near Putli Bowli metro station when the auto rickshaw hit her, said Afzalgunj police. The police shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem examination.

At Narsingi, a flower vendor, M Sai Amma (35) a resident of Bandlaguda Sun City died after a car hit her on Wednesday night. According to the police, the woman was walking on the road when a car hit her. She fell on the road and died due to the injuries. A case is registered by the police and investigation going on.