Telangana records 63.94 percent voter turnout by 5 pm

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:49 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has registered an approximate voter turnout of 63.94 percent by 5 pm, a significantly lower figure than the 73.74 percent recorded in 2018.

Hyderabad and surrounding areas once again recorded a dismally low voting percentage of approximately 39.97 percent, while Medchal Malkajgiri recorded 49.25 percent approximately.

The approximate voter turnout was however high in districts, with Jangaon recording an approximate turnout of 80.23 percent, while Medak registered 80.28 percent.