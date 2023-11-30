105-year-old woman votes in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Karimnagar/Jagtial: A 105-year-old woman Rukkamma exercised her vote in Jagtial on Thursday. Rukkamma cast her vote in the Number 116 polling booth at the Zilla Parishad High School, Polasa of Jagtial rural mandal.

Rukkamma, who arrived at the polling station with the help of her family members, was taken into the polling station in a wheelchair by polling assistants.

On the other hand, election authorities made adequate arrangements for the elderly and disabled persons. Though elderly persons were given an opportunity to exercise their votes from their homes, some of them still visited polling stations to cast their votes.

Besides wheelchairs, all arrangements were made for the convenience of physically challenged and aged people. Special polling stations with the names of Disabled, Women, First time voters, Youth, Model, Green and so on were established in selected places this time around.

Besides giving them different names, they were also decorated attractively to attract voters to come to polling stations and exercise their votes. Polling stations were decorated by arranging fresh flowers, balloons, and placing carpets to welcome voters.

In some stations chairs were also arranged to facilitate the voters to sit before or after casting their votes. Photo points were set up in all polling stations.