Telangana registers 279 new Covid infections on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The daily Covid positive infections in Telangana have continued to surge with authorities on Friday reporting 279 cases out of which 172 were from areas under GHMC, 62 were from Rangareddy and 20 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The number of active Covid cases on Friday reached 1781 and 119 individuals recovered, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 27,841 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 494 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,52,76,109 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,89,680 with a recovery rate of 99.26 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 7,95,572.