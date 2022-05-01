Telangana reports 32 new Covid infections on Sunday

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported 32 positive cases, taking the cumulative number of Covid infections in Telangana to 7,92,044. With no fatalities reported, the overall number of deaths as on Sunday has remained at 4,111, a health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 9,165 Covid tests on Sunday out of which results of 350 samples were awaited. A total 17 individuals had recovered on Sunday with a recovery rate of 99.44 per cent while the number active infections in Telangana were at 306.

So far, the health department has conducted 3,46,44,052 Covid-19 tests in the State out of which 7,92,044 have tested positive, 7,87,561 persons recovered.

