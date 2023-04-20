Telangana reports 52 Covid positive infections on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: The health department on Thursday reported 52 Covid positive infections out of which a total of 23 were from Hyderabad, two cases each from Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal rural.

One positive case each were reported from Jagityal, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Hanumakonda and Yadadri Bhongir.

The total number of recoveries on Thursday was 45 at a recovery rate of 99.48 per cent. So far, the total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana is 8,43,157 while the number of recoveries reached 8,38,747.