Telangana government to provide booster dose from April 19

Public Health Director Srinivasa Rao said that the 'Carbo vaccine' will be provided as a booster dose across the State from Wednesday and five lakh doses have been kept ready for this purpose.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to provide a booster dose in the wake of the increasing number of Covid cases worldwide.

He further said that, the ones who have taken either Covaxin or Covishield as their first two doses of vaccine, can take the booster dose.