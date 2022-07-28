Telangana reports 836 new Covid cases on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 836 new Covid-19 infections out of which 443 positive cases were from Hyderabad, according to the Covid health bulletin.

A total of 765 persons have recovered with the number of active Covid-19 cases across the State as on Thursday night being 4,986.

The cases reported today included 55 from Medchal-Malkajgiri district, 52 from Rangareddy, 35 from Karimnagar, 29 from Peddapalli, 24 from Nalgonda, 23 from Yadadri-Bhongir.

Authorities today conducted 38,122 Covid tests out of which results of 677 samples were awaited.