Telangana retains 3rd position in justice delivery in India

The 2022 India Justice Report announced on Tuesday has ranked Telangana third among 18 large and mid-sized States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Telangana

Hyderabad: The 2022 India Justice Report (IJR), India’s only ranking of states on delivery of justice in the country, announced on Tuesday has ranked Telangana third among 18 large and mid-sized States (with a population of one crore or more), while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu took the first and second spots.

Telangana also jumped nine spots to be ranked first in the Policing pillar. Gujarat came fourth while Andhra Pradesh was fifth.

The India Justice Report (IJR) was initiated by Tata Trusts in 2019, and this is the third edition. Partners include Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, DAKSH, TISS–Prayas, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and How India Lives, IJR’s data partner.

Through a rigorous 24-month quantitative research, the IJR 2022 tracks the progress by States in capacitating their justice delivery structures to effectively deliver mandated services.

Telangana’s performance



Improving its performance across all pillars, Telangana retained its third rank this year. Jumping nine spots, the State has ranked first in the policing pillar.

It is among the top five performing states in all pillars. Telangana retained its third position because of key reasons including the improving share of women across all pillars.

Woman judges at both the High Court and district court levels account for 27 per cent and 53 per cent respectively, the highest among the large and mid-sized States.

Vacancies among correctional staff in prisons remained nil since 2019 while the per capita spend on judiciary increased from Rs.140 in 2017-18 to Rs.157 in 2020-21.

Telangana also allocated 2.6 percent of its police budget – the highest among large States – towards training of its police personnel.