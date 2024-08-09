Telangana revenue dept issues orders allotting 600 yards to Mohd Siraj

The Revenue department on Friday issued orders allotting 600 square yards at Road no. 78, Jubilee Hills after the cricketer requested for land allotment for residential purpose.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 09:12 PM

This was after the cricketer requested for land allotment for residential purpose to Hyderabad District Collector.

Accordingly, the District Collector submitted a proposal to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration for land allotment.

The proposal was placed before the Telangana Land Management Authority, which recommended for allotment of the land.