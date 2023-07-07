Telangana: Robbers loot DCC Bank ATMs in Khammam

An amount of Rs 6.96 lakh was said to have been stolen from the bank’s ATMs located in Wyra and Tallada mandals in Khammam

Khammam: An incident of an inter-state gang of robbers stealing money from DCC Bank ATMs at different places in the district came to light on Friday.

An amount of Rs 6.96 lakh was said to have been stolen from the bank’s ATMs located in Wyra and Tallada mandals in the district. A gang of eight members was said to be involved in the robbery.

When depositing cash in the bank’s ATMs, the manager of Wyra branch got suspicious because of the difference in cash and checked the CCTV footage. According to the bank officials the robbers have used some technical lapses in ATM machines to steal money.

It was learnt that the robbers inserted the ATM card into the machine, when the machine counted money and was about to dispense the cash they switched off the machine. Then they again switched on the machine to take the cash. By doing so the amount was not debited from the accounts.

It was learnt the robber’s gang stole money on July 1 from 9 am to 12 noon for 30 times through 17 ATM cards with this method, the bank officials said. A complaint was filed with Tallada and Wyra police by the bank officials.

Wyra and Tallada SIs Meda Prasad and Suresh examined the ATMs of the bank, seized the CCTV footage and launched an investigation into the case.

