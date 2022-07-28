| Telangana Rolls Out Series Of Measures To Control Threat Of Seasonal Diseases

Telangana rolls out series of measures to control threat of seasonal diseases

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:23 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: To control the threat of outbreak of seasonal diseases, a series of measures have been rolled out across the State.

In order to intensify efforts to provide emergency healthcare services in areas that are affected during the ongoing rains, the Health Minister, T Harish Rao along with other senior TRS ministers recently held a detailed review meeting with District Collectors and District Health and Medical Officers (DM&HOs).

The Health Minister said the entire administration including local MLAs are actively involved in efforts to control outbreak of seasonal ailments and improve sanitation efforts in urban centres.

The local public representatives, ministers and health authorities are promoting the concept of observing Friday as dry day. In the review meet, it was decided that government departments will come together to launch a special drive to implement dry day.

As part of the plans, workers from the health and municipal wings will conduct special visits at 10 am every Sunday and take-up cleanliness activities to control mosquito breeding for 10 minutes. In this unique exercise, the entire administration will participate and visit individual homes.

The State government has already directed officials to lay special focus on taking measures against mosquito breeding, sanitation, food safety, maintaining the environs of borewell and encouraging people to observe Friday as dry day.