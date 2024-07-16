Oops! Internet, intercom services hit at Telangana Secretariat during CM’s conference

The internet and intercom services got disrupted around 11.30 a.m. and it took a while for the officials to restore the services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 09:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was conducting a meeting with District Collectors, Police Commissioners and others, internet and intercom services were affected at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The internet and intercom services got disrupted around 11.30 a.m. and it took a while for the officials to restore the services. Secretariat employees said the internet services were off for over 30 minutes, affecting the operations in different departments. However, there was no disruption in the Chief Minister’s meeting, they said.

According to reports, a private company facilitates internet services at the Secretariat and the bills payable to the company were pending.